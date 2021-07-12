‘I’m proud of my progress’: Janella Salvador inspires with swimsuit snaps post-partum

MANILA — Actress Janella Salvador shared on Monday her progress in reaching her ideal weight post-partum, inspiring followers and wowing her showbiz colleagues.

On Instagram, Salvador posted snaps of her posing in a swimsuit.

In the post’s caption, she wrote: “I was thinking if I should post this or not because I’m not yet where I want to be in terms of my postpartum weight-loss goals and I still have 13 pounds to go.”

“But why not? I’m proud of my progress. Let’s go, momma,” she added.

Over the past few months, Salvador has been chronicling her fitness regimen to get back in shape, nearly a year since giving birth.

Salvador welcomed her first child with her partner and former co-star Markus Paterson in October 2020.

In June, Salvador resumed work after taking a 15-month hiatus for her pregnancy and becoming a first-time mom.

Salvador is set to star in the ABS-CBN digital anthology series “Click, Like, Share.”

On Sunday, she also appeared on “ASAP Natin ‘To,” which held a special thanksgiving episode for supporters of ABS-CBN, a year since it was forced off free TV.