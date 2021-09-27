Taeyang of K-pop group BIGBANG and actress Min Hyo Rin are expecting their first child. Photos: Twitter/@__youngbae__ and @hyorin_min

(UPDATE) Taeyang of the K-pop boy group BIGBANG and his wife, actress Min Hyo Rin, are expecting their first child, reports said Monday.

Min's talent agency confirmed her pregnancy after Korean newspaper Hankook Ilbo broke the news that the actress is expected to give birth soon, according a report from K-pop news site Soompi.

The report, however, did not mention how far Min is with her pregnancy and when she is scheduled to give birth.

Min met Taeyang, whose real name is Dong Young-bae, in 2014 when she starred in the music video for his song "1AM."

The two confirmed their relationship the following year and married in February 2018.

BIGBANG, which debuted in 2006 under YG Entertainment, is one of the most influential K-pop acts. Its hit songs include "Haru Haru," Fantastic Baby" and "Bang Bang Bang."

iKON's Bobby becomes dad

On the same day, YG Entertainment announced that Bobby of the boy group iKON has become a father, according to a Twitter post from the Korea Herald.

The 25-year-old rapper's wife-to-be "has recently given birth to a baby boy," the Herald reported.

The development comes nearly a month since Bobby, whose real name is Kim Jiwon, revealed that he was getting married and that his fiancé was pregnant.

As of writing, the name "Bobby" claimed the top spot on Twitter Philippines' list of trending topics, while "Taeyang" ranked fourth.

