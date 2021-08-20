K-pop: iKON's Bobby is getting married

iKON's Bobby announced that he is getting married and is expecting to become a father. Photo from iKON's Twitter account

South Korean rapper Bobby of iKON on Friday announced that he is getting married.

In a handwritten letter posted on social media, the 25-year-old K-pop idol broke the news and shared that he is expecting to become a father in September.

He did not provide details.

"Although I'm happy to be starting a new family, I feel more sorry to all the fans who will be shocked by this news." Bobby wrote in his letter, the Kpop Herald reports.

"I promise to become a proud person to iKON members, fans and my parents who have helped me hold value in this world," he adds.

Bobby, whose real name is Kim Jiwon, debuted in 2015 as a member of iKON, which was formed through survival programs "WIN: Who Is Next" and "Mix&Match." He is also known for winning the 3rd edition of the rap competition "Show Me the Money."

In January, Bobby came out with the full solo album Lucky Man, with the lead single "U Mad."

This was followed by iKON's digital single "Why Why Why" in March.

Their past releases include "Rhythm Ta," Bling Bling," "Love Scenario," "Killing Me," among others.

His agency, YG Entertainment, has yet to issue a statement.

