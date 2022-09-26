MANILA -- Actress Maris Racal, who recently turned 25, hopes to someday work with Kathryn Bernardo and Jericho Rosales.

Star Magic's Inside News shared a video of Racal's birthday celebration, which was attended by her close friends in and out of show business, led by her boyfriend, musician-actor Rico Blanco.

Racal and Blanco even performed a duet of “Cruisin.”

"Sa career ko naman ang dami kong dream roles na natupad at dream directors na nakatrabaho. Parang feeling ko sobrang solve na ako roon. I am aiming for more at the same time I feel very grateful and blessed," Racal said.

"Sana makatrabaho ko na si Jericho Rosales. Sana makatrabaho ko na si Kathryn Bernardo," she added.

Bernardo currently stars in ABS-CBN's hit series "2 Good 2 Be True" with Daniel Padilla, while Rosales is set to headline the international prison drama "Sellblock," which ABS-CBN will co-produce with BlackOps Studios Asia.

Asked of her career goals, Racal shared: "Since 25 na ako siguro I am a bit mature na. Gusto ko mag-mature na talaga even sa roles. Pero siyempre one step at a time."

The former "Pinoy Big Brother" housemate also shared her message to herself.

"You've got so far at maging kind ka sa sarili mo at i-enjoy mo lang ang araw-araw na ibinibigay ng Diyos. Ang bawat araw na ibinibigay ng Diyos dapat ini-enjoy mo lang. Don't worry anymore, just be happy," Racal said.



