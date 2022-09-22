MANILA - Maris Racal and Rico Blanco shared a sweet moment during the actress’ birthday celebration on Wednesday.

As seen in Racal’s Instagram Stories, Blanco joined her on stage to perform a duet of “Cruisin.”

The two also happily posed for photos, based on the the Instagram update of ABS-CBN writer Darla Sauler.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

In a previous interview, Racal said she feels safe and at peace whenever her boyfriend is around.

And as promised in Rivermaya’s hit “You’ll Be Safe Here,” the actress said Blanco makes her feel secure and calms her mind whenever she overthinks. Blanco was one of the founders of rock band Rivermaya.

Blanco, on the other hand, took pride in the infectious happy vibes of Racal which, according to him, brings out the best in him. The musician also learned that he can be child-like whenever he is with his girlfriend.

Racal confirmed her relationship with Blanco in May 2021.

Related video: