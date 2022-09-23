Home  >  Entertainment

LOOK: Maris Racal marks 25th birthday with sexy photos

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 23 2022 01:04 PM

MANILA -- Maris Racal has uploaded sexy photos on social media to celebrate her birthday.

The actress-singer turned 25 on Thursday, September 22.

She wowed her fans and fellow celebrities with her daring photo shoot, which showed her wearing underwear and a pair of jeans.

Among those who gushed over her photos were actresses Chie Filomeno, Sofia Andres, and Loisa Andalio.

"Grabe po," said Andalio, while Andres left three heart emojis.

"More!" added Filomeno, asking Racal to post more of her sexy photos.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Maris Racal (@mariesteller)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Maris Racal (@mariesteller)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Maris Racal (@mariesteller)

During her birthday celebration, Racal shared a sweet moment with her boyfriend Rico Blanco as they performed a duet of “Cruisin.”

She confirmed her relationship with the singer-songwriter in May 2021.

