Marko Rudio to release single, EP with The Band Dogz

MANILA -- "Tawag ng Tanghalan" season 6 grand finalist Marko Rudio, opened ABS-CBN's noontime program "It's Showtime" on Monday, performing a medley of OPM hits "Kagome" and "Bagsakan" with The Band Dogz.

Rudio and The Band Dogz appeared on the show to promote their upcoming single "Kasama Ka," which will be released in October, as well as their upcoming shows.

"Sana suportahan niyo po, ire-release na po sa October ang aming single. At mayroon po ring EP album na lalabas," Rudio said.

Rudio lost to Lyka Estrella, who became the sixth grand winner of “Tawag ng Tanghalan."