Marko Rudio. ABS-CBN.

MANILA — Fan favorite Marko Rudio expressed his gratitude to his supporters despite his loss in the recently concluded "Tawag ng Tanghalan" season 6 grand finals.

In a Facebook post, Rudio promised to continue pursuing his dreams.

"Sa mga hindi bumitaw, maraming salamat sa inyong lahat. Mahal ko po kayong lahat. Hindi po ako titigil," he said.

Lyka Estrella became the sixth grand winner of the noontime show “It’s Showtime” singing contest after besting four other finalists during the “Tawag ng Tanghalan: Ang Huling Tapatan” last Saturday.

The Mindanao belter tallied a total score of 98.9% to beat Nowi Alpuerto of San Rafael, Bulacan (95.1%), who finished second place.

Rounding up the top three winners was Jezza Quiogue of Tanza, Cavite, who ended up with 89.6%

Estrella now joins Noven Belleza, Janine Berdin, Elaine Duran, JM Yosures, and Reiven Umali as “It’s Showtime’s” TNT grand champions.

