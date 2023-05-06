Lyka Estrella is ‘Tawag ng Tanghalan’ 6th grand champion

Screengrab from Kapamilya Online Live

MANILA – General Santos City pride Lyka Estrella joined the elite circle of “Tawag ng Tanghalan” grand champions on Saturday.

Estrella became the sixth grand winner of the noontime show “It’s Showtime!” singing contest after besting four other finalists during the “Tawag ng Tanghalan: Ang Huling Tapatan.”

The Mindanao belter tallied a total score of 98.9% to beat Nowi Alpuerto of San Rafael, Bulacan (95.1%), who finished second place.

Rounding up the top three winners was Jezza Quiogue of Tanza, Cavite, who ended up with 89.6%

Estrella will be taking home a cash prize worth P1 million aside from a recording contract with ABS-CBN Music, talent management contract with Polaris of Star Magic, a brand new house and lot worth P2.5 million, and a trophy designed by Toym Imao.

In the Final 3, Estrella earned a standing ovation among the judges after her exhilarating medley performance of Jessie J’s classic hit songs.

Alpuerto had her rendition of OPM icon Jaya’s music while Quiogue belted out Morissette Amon’s songs.

During the start of the grand finals the five finalists, including Marko Rudio and Villier Villalobo, battled it out in two rounds: the solo song and the Hurado’s collaboration.

Estrella performed “Ngayon at Kailanman” in the first round before turning heads on “Dream On” with Klarisse de Guzman in the next part of the competition.

She was also the last to advance in the grand finals after winning the last ticket yesterday – giving her a little time to prepare in the big showdown.

Estrella now joins Noven Belleza, Janine Berdin, Elaine Duran, JM Yosures, and Reiven Umali as “Showtime’s” TNT grand champions.