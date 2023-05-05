‘TNT’: Lyka Estrella completes Grand Finals cast

Photo from 'It's Showtime!' Twitter account

MANILA – General Santos City pride Lyka Estrella booked the last grand finals ticket of the noontime show “It’s Showtime!” singing competition “Tawag ng Tanghalan” Friday.

Estrella bested four other hopefuls in the final day of semifinals to squeeze into the list of finalists after tallying 99.2%.

The singer impressed the hurados and madlang pipol with her rendition of “Patuloy ang Pangarap".

She will join early finalists Jezza Quiogue of Tanza, Cavite; Marko Rudio of Pangasinan; Nowi Alpuerto of Bulacan; and Villier Villalobo of Quezon Province. Meanwhile, Lee’Anna Layumas, JR Oclarit, and Ralph Merced saw their “TNT” stints end.

Estrella entered the semifinals last month and was given a Hurado’s Save in the third day of the week-long semis.

She will be collaborating with judge Klarisse de Guzman for the Grand Finals on Saturday, May 6.

The “Tawag ng Tanghalan Huling Tapatan” will also feature the hurados such as Gary Valenciano, Darren Espanto, Jona, and Erik Santos.

"It's Showtime" airs weekdays and Saturdays at noon on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, and iWantTFC.

