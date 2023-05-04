Villier Villalobo reacts after being announced as a grand finalist of Tawag ng Tanghalan on Thursday. ABS-CBN/It's Showtime

MANILA — Villier Villalobo, a former tricycle driver whose singing talent has helped him earn a living for his family, took a step closer to his dream of pursuing a music career on Thursday via Tawag ng Tanghalan.

With an emotional rendition of the OPM classic "Kapalaran," the aspirant from Quezon province secured a slot in the grand finals of the noontime singing competition.

Villalobo was part of the fourth batch of semifinalists who took the stage on Thursday, along with Sorsogon's Adrian Nebreja and Davao City's Ralph Angelo Merced.

The three roused the judges to a standing ovation in the first round, where they all sang "On the Wings of Love."

Nebreja and Merced similarly impressed the "hurados" with their performances of "Feeling Good" and "I Believe I Can Fly," respectively, but it was Villalobo's number that earned the highest score from the panel.

Nebreja joins Jezza Quiogue, Marko Rudio, and Nowi Alpuerto has grand finalists, who will compete in the week-long "Huling Tapatan."

Merced, meanwhile, has another chance to clinch a finals slot on Friday, after being named "Hurados' Save" on Thursday. He will face off with previous picks Lee'Anna Layumas, JR Oclarit, and Lyka Estrella.

Nebreja, on the other hand, ended his journey in Tawag ng Tanghalan.

"It's Showtime" airs weekdays and Saturdays at noon on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, and iWantTFC.

