MANILA — Bulacan bet Nowi Alpuerto has entered the finals of the singing competition "Tawag ng Tanghalan" season 6 on "It's Showtime."

Alpuerto was up against Lyka Estrella and Kelvin Silvestre and they went head-to-head with their rendition of "Salamat" by Yeng Constantino.

Their subsequent solo performances — Alpuerto’s take on “Killing Me Softly with His Song,” Estrella’s version of “Hanggang Kailan Kita Mamahalin,” and Silvestre’s rendition of “You Are My Song” — similarly impressed the “hurado” panel.

Jona was amazed by Alpuerto's performance, calling her a world-class talent.

"For me, you are a breath of fresh air kasi everyone's making birit-birit di ba, taas ng mga boses, pero ikaw dinaan mo na kami sa mga deep notes mo, sa mga low notes mo," Jona said.

"So, so beautiful and para s a'kin mga notes and adlibs na pinakita mo rin, pinarinig mo sa 'min unexpected kung saan pupunta but those were tastefully done, ang ganda-ganda ng mga adlibs mo," she added.

"Hindi mo lang kami pinakitaan ng mga low registers mo, binigyan mo rin kami ng mga high registers mo na ang sarap ding pakinggan. For me, ang world class mong pakinggan. Kung ipipikit ko 'yung mata ko para akong nakikinig sa isang world-class artist, 'yung mga adlibs may pagka-Beyonce."

Alpuerto will move on to the grand finals with a score of 97.6 percent.

Meanwhile, Estrella has one last shot to enter the finals after she was unanimously voted for the "Hurado's Save."

“It’s Showtime” airs weekdays and Saturdays at noon on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, and iWantTFC.