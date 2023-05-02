Tawag ng Tanghalan semifinalists JR Oclarit, Mark Justo, and Marko Rudio earn a standing ovation from the judges on Tuesday. ABS-CBN/It's Showtime

MANILA — Marko Rudio, whose Tawag ng Tanghalan performances have been viral hits online, earned the second grand finals slot of the singing competition’s sixth regular season on Tuesday.

Pangasinan’s Rudio was among the second batch of semifinalists who took the stage in the “It’s Showtime” segment, along with Davao City’s JR Oclarit, and Isabela City’s Mark Justo.

For the three-way face-off, the hopefuls roused the five judges to a standing ovation with “Man in the Mirror.”

Their subsequent solo performances — Oclarit’s take on “Jealous,” Justo’s version of “(Everything I Do) I Do It For You,” and Rudio’s rendition of “Upuan” — similarly impressed the “hurado” panel.

However, for that round, it was only Rudio who had the judges on their feet — an accurate indication of his top-scoring feat as a semifinalist. By the end of the episode, he secured a spot as a grand finalist.

Marko Rudio and JR Oclarit after the announcement of the Tuesday results of Tawag ng Tanghalan. ABS-CBN/It's Showtime

Oclarit will have to compete again on Friday after getting the most votes from judges via “Hurados’ Save.” Justo, meanwhile, ended his Tawag ng Tanghalan journey.

Other semifinalists set to compete this week are Adrian Nebreja, Kelvin Silvestre, Villier Villalobo, Angelo Merced, Lyka Estrella, and Nowi Alpuerto.

Rudio joins Jezza Quiogue as Year 6 grand finalists, who will also have a week-long face-off in their bid to become the latest champion after the likes of Janine Berdin, JM Yosures, Reiven Umali, and Noven Belleza.

“It’s Showtime” airs weekdays and Saturdays at noon on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, and iWantTFC.

