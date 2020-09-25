Angelica Panganiban announces retirement from teleseryes

Angelica Panganiban has announced her decision to retire from teleseryes, saying: “Dito ako nakapag-decide kung ano talaga iyong mahalaga sa buhay”. Instagram: @iamangelicap

MANILA — Angelica Panganiban is retiring from teleseryes.

The 33-year-old actress, who began appearing on regular TV programs in the late 90s, said that her forthcoming drama, “Walang Hanggang Paalam,” which stars her with Paulo Avelino, Zanjoe Marudo, and Arci Munoz, will be her final one.

“Masaya ako at ang nakasama ko sa project na ito ay ang grupong ito dahil gusto ko na magpaalam sa larangan ng teleserye,” she announced in a press conference for her new show, held online this Friday.

Panganiban did not specify a reason, other than that a vague statement on realizations. “Dito ako nakapag-decide kung ano talaga iyong mahalaga sa buhay,” she added.

She also made sure to clarify that her decision does not mean that she’ll be leaving ABS-CBN. “But siguro hanggang dito na lang po muna ang mga trabahong gagawin ko pagdating sa soap opera,” she added.

She ended her announcement by promising her fans to make them proud and that she hopes to leave on a high note with “Walang Hanaggang Paalam,”

You can check out her announcement in the 1:43:19 mark of the video below:

Panganiban has been acting since she was a child, gaining acclaim with movies such as “Separada” and “Sarah... Ang Munting Prinsesa.” She first appeared in a TV drama in 1995’s “Familia Zaragoza.”

Her first regular TV projects were “Ang TV” and “G-mik.”

“Walang Hanggang Paalam” will premiere this Monday, September 28. It’ll be available online via Kapamilya Online Live and iWant-TFC.

Her announcement followed the launch of her podcast show, “Ask Angelica,” which will feature her listening to viewers’ woes and problems during this pandemic. It’ll have celebrity guests.