‘Ibuga mo iyan!’: Angelica Panganiban will listen to your lockdown problems in new show

Angelica Panganiban talks with the press about the launch of her new weekly show, ‘Ask Angelica,’ in an online press conference this Saturday.

MANILA — The lockdown has made it crushingly obvious that some people need company.

And if you feel like you’re among those who do, then you probably will want to check out Angelica Panganiban’s new, upcoming weekly show, “Ask Angelica,” scheduled to premiere on September 25, 8 p.m., in various online platforms such as Facebook and YouTube.

It’ll feature the actress talking to her fans, answering questions and listening to their troubles, in hopes that she can help blow away some of the pandemic-related blues that have been piling up.

“Nakakatuwa rin kasing makinig sa mga iba’t-ibang issues, mga problema, at pinagdadaanan ng mga tao,” Panganiban said in an online press conference held Saturday evening. “Sana they’ll consider my suggestions and mga advices.”

This will mark the first time Panganiban will be taking in questions from fans on a regular show. Previously, she has held short “Ask Angelica” sessions as part of her promotional campaigns for her movies and other projects.

She said that this is can be viewed as her embracing the trend, accelerated by the COVID-19 crisis, of celebrities turning to the digital space as their primary way of reaching their fans. “Matagal ko na naman nakikita na lahat talaga papunta na sa digital, magkakaroon talaga ng transition,” she said.

Panganiban has built a reputation for being one of the most honest celebrities when it comes to her love life, often refraining from sugarcoating her breakups. This led a clamor for her to make advice videos, as she became a relatable figure when it came to heartbreaks.

“Ask Angelica” will be available for viewing on the social media accounts of ABS-CBN Films (Star Cinema and Black Sheep), the YouTube channels of Sinehub and MyChos, during the Kapamilya Online Live streams, and the streaming platform Kumu.

It will also be available on the iWant TFC app, and for listening on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Pocket Casts, Google Podcasts, and Overcast.

There will be delayed telecasts on Cinema One and Jeepney TV.

The first episode will feature Kim Chiu and Bela Padilla as guests.

The full online press conference for the launch of “Ask Angelica” can be viewed below:

In addition to “Ask Angelica,” Panganiban also has another project, a drama titled “Walang Hanggang Paalam,” which she will star alongside Paulo Avelino, Zanjoe Marudo, and Arci Muñoz.