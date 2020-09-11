WATCH: Action, drama in trailer of ABS-CBN teleserye ‘Walang Hanggang Paalam’

Paulo Avelino and Angelica Panganiban star in ‘Walang Hanggang Paalam.’ Kapamilya Channel

MANILA — ABS-CBN on Friday released the full trailer of “Walang Hanggang Paalam,” an upcoming action-drama about former lovers brought back together by a crisis that complicates their present relationships.

The Dreamscape Entertainment production follows Celine (Angelica Panganiban) and Emman (Paulo Avelino), a former couple who are forced to cooperate after their son gets kidnapped.

Zanjoe Marudo and Arci Muñoz play the current love interests of Celine and Emman, respectively.

Directed by Emmanuel Palo and Darnel Villaflor, “Walang Hanggang Paalam” also stars Jake Cuenca, JC Santos, Tonton Gutierrez, Lotlot de Leon, Ronnie Lazaro, McCoy de Leon, Mary Joy Apostol, Sherry Lara, Victor Silayan, Javi Benitez, and Cherry Pie Picache.

“Walang Hanggang Paalam” follows the currently airing “Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin” as a new ABS-CBN teleserye to be produced and to debut during the coronavirus pandemic.

Like the latter, “Walang Hanggang Paalam” is also premiering to cable and digital audiences, via Kapamilya Channel and Kapamilya Online Live respectively, after ABS-CBN was denied by the Duterte administration a fresh broadcast franchise.

“Walang Hanggang Paalam” is set to premiere September 28.