LOOK: Coco, Jodi gear up for ‘Probinsyano’ tour in US

Aside from being first-time co-stars in a movie, Coco Matin and Jodi Sta. Maria are gearing up for a thanksgiving tour in the US.

Sta. Maria is a special guest star of the “Pasasalamat” tour of Martin’s iconic series “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano,” which concluded in August.

The two had recording sessions on Friday in preparation for the series of shows, as seen in updates from their respective Instagram pages and from B617 Management.

Martin and Sta. Maria will entertain US-based Filipinos on October 1 at Sycuan Casino in San Diego; on October 2 at Yaamava’ Resort and Casino at San Manuel in Highland, California; and on October 23 at Farrington High School Auditorium in Honolulu, Hawaii.

They will be joined by “Ang Probinsyano” cast members Michael de Mesa, Raymart Santiago, Smugglaz, Bassilyo, Jay Gonzaga, John Medina, Sancho delas Alas, and Marc Solis.

Sta. Maria and Martin will juggle the concert tour with the filming of “Labyu with an Accent,” which is partly set in the US.

The Star Cinema movie marks the first team-up of the Sta. Maria and Martin, and is one of eight entries in the 2022 Metro Manila Film Festival.