Claudine Barretto to run for Olongapo councilor in 2022

Actress Claudine Barretto. Instagram: @claubarretto

MANILA — Actress Claudine Barretto is venturing into politics in 2022.

Barretto will run for councilor in Olongapo City, the slate Bangon Olongapo announced on Friday.

She will run under the same ticket as starmaker and talent manager Arnol Vegafria, who is seeking the mayoral post in the city.

Another celebrity in the local slate is JB Saliba, the 2019 Mr. World Philippines titlist, who is also running for councilor.

Facebook: Bangon Olongapo 2022

Barretto is the latest showbiz personality to indicate seeking an elected post, for the first time, in the 2022 elections.

Actors Nash Aguas and Ejay Falcon previously joined political campaigns in Cavite and Oriental Mindoro, respectively.

Barretto, 42, is a screen veteran who traces her career beginnings in 1992. Dubbed local showbiz’s “Optimum Star,” she was the lead star of successive ABS-CBN soap operas in the ‘90s and early 2000s.

In recent years, she has been a frequent subject of headlines for the controversial feud among her family members, including her sisters Gretchen and Marjorie, and niece Julia.