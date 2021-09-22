Is Nash Aguas running for public office in Cavite?

MANILA – Netizens are speculating if actor Nash Aguas is intending to run for a public post in next year's elections.

This after Aguas took an oath as a new member of the Lakas-CMD political party in Cavite.

Photos from the oath-taking were shared by Cavite City Vice Mayor Denver Chua on Facebook on Tuesday.

Aguas is currently part of the ABS-CBN inspiration series “Huwag Kang Mangamba.” Prior to that, he was in "A Soldier's Heart," which ended its run in September last year.

Aguas began his showbiz career after his stint in ABS-CBN’s “Star Circle Kid Quest.” He started as a child star as part of the now-defunct kiddie show “Goin Bulilit.”

As of writing, Aguas has yet to confirm if he is indeed running for any public post in Cavite.