Actor Ejay Falcon hints at 2022 run in Oriental Mindoro

Actor Ejay Falcon. Facebook: Ejay Falcon

MANILA — Actor Ejay Falcon, who rose to fame as a past winner of the reality show “Pinoy Big Brother,” has hinted at a political bid in his home province of Oriental Mindoro.

Falcon has been accompanying incumbent governor Humerlito “Bonz” Dolor in visiting municipalities of the province since mid-August, according to fan updates which the actor has been sharing on his verified Facebook page.

In one clip, where he is welcomed with shrieks by residents of a barangay, Falcon asked for support “when the right time comes.”

“Iyong sigaw at excitement ninyo, sana po madala natin ‘yan pagdating ng tamang panahon, ang suporta ninyo. Kayo pong lahat dito, sana po suportahan niyo kami. Kaya po kami nandito ngayon, nagkakaisa, at nagpapakilala po sa inyo,” he said.

“Ako po si Ejay Falcon. Kahit po hindi niyo ako tingnan bilang artista. Tingnan niyo ho ako bilang kababayan niyong Mindoreño na gustong maglingkod sa inyo.”

Falcon, who has no known background in politics, entered showbiz in 2008 after his winning stint in “Pinoy Big Brother.”

He was notably the lead star in the ABS-CBN dramas “Dugong Buhay” and “Sandugo,” among other starring roles in Kapamilya movies and series.

Related videos:

Watch more on iWantTFC

Watch more on iWantTFC