Coleen Garcia marks first birthday as a mom

MANILA -- Actress Coleen Garcia celebrated her first birthday as a mother as she turned 28 on Thursday.

Garcia's husband, singer-host Billy Crawford, took to Instagram to share his birthday greeting for his wife whom he described as "my everything."

"Your life has been so colorful and time and time again you always shock the world! You are the toughest, strongest, smartest, beautiful, wonderful, I mean, I can go on and on and on. But I really just want to thank you for everything! Apart from the obvious, sacrificing everything to give us a healthy, beautiful family," Crawford wrote in the caption.

"I praise God for you. I know you don’t care much about celebrating your birthday but you get to have the same birth month as our son and that is something super special. We owe you our lives. Please do enjoy this special day. If it ain’t special for you, it’s special for all of us who love you and care for you! I love you so so much. Happy, happy birthday my Queen!" Crawford added.

Garcia and Crawford welcomed their first child, Amari, last September 10, via home birth.

Even before going into labor, Garcia said she and Crawford had already prepared for having a home birth amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Crawford and Garcia were married in a beach wedding on April 20, 2018.