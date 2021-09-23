Vilma Santos to launch her own YouTube channel



MANILA -- Veteran screen icon and politician Vilma Santos is set to venture into vlogging.

Santos said on Thursday that she will start her own YouTube channel and that her first vlog will be uploaded on September 26.

"Hi friends! This is your Ate Vi for all seasons. Excited na akong magpasaya sa inyo sa aking YouTube channel. Abangan niyo ang aking first vlog ha," she wrote in the caption.

Prior to her announcement, Santos would regularly join the vlogs of her eldest son Luis Manzano and his wife Jessy Mendiola.

Santos is currently married to Senator Ralph Recto, with whom she has another son, Ryan Christian.

The actress is also the representative for Batangas 6th District.