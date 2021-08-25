Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA – Vilma Santos-Recto looked back on how she and her former husband, actor Edu Manzano, told their son Luis that they were separating because their marriage was not working out.

Speaking in her son's latest vlog entry, Santos-Recto said Luis was only four years old at the time.

“Unfortunately hindi naging successful 'yung marriage namin ni Eduardo. I think you were four years old then. Alam mo kung saan namin siya dinala? Sa Libingan ng mga Bayani. Kasi walang tao doon,” the screen veteran shared.

Santos-Recto said she and Manzano explained everything to Luis, who seemed to understand the situation even at a young age.

“Basta 'yun ang naaalala ko. Kinausap ka naming dalawa. Kahit na four years old ka noon, pinaliwanag namin kung ano 'yung nangyayari sa relationship namin at pinaalam namin sa iyo na mahal ka naming dalawa,” she said.

“Naaalala mo kung anong sinagot mo anak? Sabi lang niya sa amin, ‘It’s okay. Boy need girl. Girl need boy.’ Yun ang sinabi mo talaga,” she added.

Despite their failed marriage, Santos-Recto said she is happy that she and Manzano have maintained a very good relationship and they were able to raise Luis well.

“Kami ngayon ng dad mo, napakaganda ng aming pagsasamahan. Maligaya siya sa kanyang buhay ngayon, and same here. Basta’t ang importante, we are one family, anak,” she said.

Santos-Recto is currently married to Senator Ralph Recto, with whom she has another son, Ryan Christian.