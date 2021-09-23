Photos from Maris Racal's Instagram account

Actress and singer Maris Racal sent the social media ablaze as she released some snaps of her wet and wild photo shoot for her 24th birthday.

On her Instagram post, Racal can be seen in daring poses and styling in a series of photos taken by celebrity photographer BJ Pascual.

“Para akong nabuhusan ng malamig na tubig,” she said kiddingly in one post where she posed with water splashes.

She also teased about a vlog from Pascual’s channel which is called “MUSINGS” on Friday.

On Wednesday, Racal received a sweet message from her boyfriend Rico Blanco on Instagram.

“Happy birthday madam. Love you so much po,” the singer and music label owner briefly said.

Blanco’s social media greeting came with a series of photos from Racal’s newest single “Asa Naman” and a sweet snap of them together.

Two weeks ago, Blanco and Racal did a duet on “ASAP Natin ‘To” -- for the first time since making their relationship public in May -- performing their first-ever collaboration titled “Abot Langit.”

Several days after, Racal released her second single this year, “Asa Naman,” which was co-produced by Blanco's Balcony Entertainment and Sony Music Philippines.

The two became first-time collaborators two years ago, when Blanco helped produce Racal’s “Abot Langit,” released in May 2019.