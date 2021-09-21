MANILA—In the season of various political campaigns, Epy Quizon pulled a surprise Tuesday with the launch of his advocacy platform MagkaisaPH, which aims to heal bitter divisions in the Philippines, including on social media.

Some 30 artists, including Gary Valenciano, Yeng Constantino, Iza Calzado, and Matteo Guidicelli are supporting Quizon’s cause via their recording of his composition “Lukso Ng Dugo,” which will be released this October as the theme song of MagkaisaPH.

At the start of the virtual media conference, Quizon immediately shot down speculation about his entry into politics because of the timing of his advocacy campaign. It turns out the actor-director had planted the seeds of MagkaisaPH when he was tapped as peace advocate during the administration of the late president Noynoy Aquino.

“I will heed my dad’s legacy,” he said, citing the stand of his late father, comedy king Dolphy, against entry to politics. “Sabi nga niya, ‘Madali ang maging hari pero I was born to be a jester, so I’d rather be a jester, a storyteller, not a politician!’ ”

Quizon also said that his longing for peace in the country has gone beyond his concern for Mindanao where he saw teenagers in hot areas conscripted for war.

“Peace is not only about fixing the conflict in Mindanao, it’s also about addressing the hatred and negativity in social media on a daily basis,” he said. “Watak-watak tayo, nagbabastusan, nagtatalo kung sino’ng tama o mali. Magrespetuhan sana tayo despite our differences.”

More importantly, Quizon makes it clear that MagkaisaPH is not a money-making venture. He revealed that he was actually offered P30 million by a political group to acquire his song “Lukso Ng Dugo” for a campaign.

“Napaisip ako, nabulag ako for a few minutes and told my friend, director Jourdan Sebastian, solved na tayo dito,” he recalled.

He eventually refused. “I just told them I can make you another song but not this one, this is now owned by the artists who collaborated with me. It’s not about Epy Quizon.”

Quizon was inspired to compose the song during the siege of Marawi; thereafter, input was provided by Gloc 9, Karel Honasan, Ira Cruz, Yosha Honasan, Micheal Alba, Nikko Rivera, and Arnold Buena of Hit Productions.

“It went on to have a life of its own with the participation of 30 or more artists na hindi nagpabayad,” Quizon said.

The “Lukso Ng Dugo” music video will have a 10-day countdown to its October 16 release on YouTube, MagkaisaPH’s social media pages. All funds generated by the song will be donated to The Dolphy Aid Para Sa Pinoy Foundation, which will in turn support educational projects in conflict areas in Mindanao.

Other participants of the “Lukso Ng Dugo” recording and music video include Erik Santos, Kyla, Rivermaya, Ebe Dancel, Symphony of Angels, Jett Pangan, Champ, Vince De Jesus, Rada, Sud, Nyoy Volante, Barbie Almalbis, Cookie Chua, Kat Agarrado, Michael Alba, Bugoy, Gab Alipe, Bayang Barrios, Mike Swift, Paolo Santos, Autotelic, and Nicole Asencio.

