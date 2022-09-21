SB19 at the kick off concert of its "WYAT (Where You At) tour at the Araneta Coliseum on September 17, 2022.

MANILA - Homegrown boy band SB19 is ready to show the world what Filipino idol acts can offer, kicking off its concert tour with dazzling performances at the Araneta Coliseum last Saturday.

Pablo, Stell, Ken, Josh, and Justin are finally visiting their fans called A’TIN in different parts of the country and the world with their “WYAT (Where You At)” tour.

“Matutupad na yung magkakapakpak na kami. Magta-transform na kami sa isang manananggal. Hindi lang local, international na rin ang liliparin natin,” said Ken, referencing their song “MANA.”

The “WYAT” concert series is not only the biggest yet for the quintet, but it also marks the first world tour for any P-pop group, most of which emerged and flourished under the cloud of the pandemic.

“Sobrang paangat na nang paangat ang P-pop. Ang dami nang grupo. Ang dami nang recognition. Siyempre, hindi ‘yun matutupad kung hindi dahil sa inyong lahat,” said Pablo as he introduced the tour.

The concert took its title from SB19’s latest single of same name, “WYAT (Where You At)".

“For the first time, na-perform na namin siya sa concert,” Josh said of the song first unveiled during the group’s December 2021 virtual concert but was only officially released earlier this month.

“WYAT” carries the general sentiment that nothing beats physical interactions. It celebrates “reconnecting the lines” after being separated by pandemic lockdowns.

The sold-out Manila show proved true to that message.

SB19, whose majority of music were released sans offline promotions, overwhelmed concertgoers with electrifying and hard-hitting choreographies and live vocals.

The P-pop sensations prepared a well-rounded set-list of 14 songs, featuring past hits and fan favorites.

Starting with the intense back-to-back performances of “What?’ and “MANA,” the five-piece act displayed overflowing stage presence which never wavered throughout the two-hour spectacle. Although, they quipped that they almost wanted to pass out just after the two songs.

SB19 expressed another aspect of the retro-pop track “WYAT” as it ‘travelled through seasons’ with the sentimental power ballads “Hanggang Sa Huli” and “Nyebe,” before turning the heat up again with a charismatic cover of Charlie Puth’s “Attention.”

The boys continued with performances of “Bazinga,” “MAPA,” “Tilaluha,” a cover of Michael Pangilinan’s “Bakit Ba Ikaw,” and “Love Yours” with Korean producer Ohwon Lee.

They also brought back their pre-pandemic hits “Alab (Burning)” and “Go Up.”

In between numbers, the members conversed and bantered with the live audience, never failing to express their gratitude to their loyal fans.

“Yung suporta niyo, ramdam na ramdam namin, offline man o online. Nakikita namin sa Twitter yung ginagawa niyo at kung gaano kayo ka-excited para sa “WYAT,” Justin said earlier in the concert.

In a tender moment, leader Pablo showed appreciation for his bandmates. “Gusto ko lang kunin ang opportunity na ito para pasalamatan kayo, guys. Kasi siyempre, kahit nagkaroon ng pandemic, talagang nagtrabaho pa din tayo. Matagal tayong hinintay ng A’TIN. Talagang nagpursige tayo na ilabas itong ‘WYAT.’ So, I’m so proud of you guys.”

Before leaving the stage after their last song “SLMT,” the group hinted at a homecoming concert after the tour.

“Grabe. ang bilis ng oras. Pero alam naman natin na hindi ito ang huli,” Josh said.

“Makikita ba namin kayo pagbalik namin?” Stell asked. The audience immediately responded with a resounding “yes.”

SB19 will hold three more shows in local destinations Cebu, Clark, and Davao, before heading to Dubai, New York, Los Angeles, and Singapore.

