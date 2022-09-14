SB19 holds a media conference for their upcoming WYAT Tour. Karl Cedrick Basco, ABS-CBN News

MANILA – In 2021, the P-pop supergroup SB19 surprised their fans, A’Tins, during their third anniversary concert with a glimpse of a new song “WYAT” (Where You At).

But it took the group almost a year to officially release the song as a single.

In a media conference Tuesday, SB19 revealed the reasons why they re-recorded “WYAT” after performing it in their “In The Zone” concert in 2021.

According to Stell, the music has evolved from when they first sang it in the virtual show.

“It has been almost one year since we performed 'WYAT' for the very first time. It was our third anniversary concert sa Big Dome. That was the first time we performed 'WYAT' on stage, live. And from there, it really evolved to what it is today — from the choreography, musicality, the whole aesthetic of the music. The whole concept ng 'WYAT' nabuo siya after pa,” said Stell.

Pablo, the leader of the five-piece group who also produced “WYAT,” admitted that he felt the song was "a bit bland" when he rewatched it after the concert.

“Kulang sa instruments, kulang sa instrumentation. 'Yun ang una naming winork, dinagdagan namin ng tunog to make people feel na mapapa-groove talaga sa music,” he said at the press conference of their WYAT World Tour.

True enough, the re-recorded version of “WYAT” easily became a hit after its release early September – thanks to its disco-pop groove that gave listeners some retro vibes.

Pablo also explained that the time they had after the concert last year gave him the chance to re-evaluate the musical production of “WYAT,” adding that the 2021 version was rushed to surprise their fans.

“Since we were able to step back and breathe and fully understand what we have in this track, there’s a lot to improve on doon sa track na iyon. Nagkaroon kami ng time to breathe para mapakinggan kung ano pa 'yung kulang sa music at saka sa vocals. Tapos na-produce namin yang 'WYAT' na ganito,” he continued.

Meanwhile, Ken also stressed that they always thought of a cohesive album, weaving all songs together to appear as one story.

“WYAT,” in particular, reflects the humility of SB19, according to Ken. “Yung album namin, it’s like how we put our feet on the ground kahit na sabihin natin paunti-unti kaming pumapataas ngayon. But still, hindi namin makakalimutan kung saan kami nanggaling at sino 'yung nag-push samin para gawin lahat ng bagay na ito.”

Justin also extended the acknowledgement to the whole team behind the song, including their families, friends, and staff, who contributed ideas during the conceptualization of the song.

He said they have always wanted to involve everyone in anything they do to make sure they love what they are producing.

The group is set to embark on an international tour visiting the US, Dubai, and Singapore after a three-city tour in the Philippines.

The world tour also serves as a reminder that nothing beats physical connection amid the shift to online.

First stop for the P-pop group will be Manila on September 17 which is already sold out, as of writing. They will also be visiting Cebu (October 1), Clark (October 8), and Davao (October 15).

SB19 will then fly to Dubai for a show on October 29 before heading to New York for their concert on November 5.

The group will also perform in Los Angeles on November 12 and Singapore on November 27.

