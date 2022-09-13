SB19 will first tour the Philippines in September and October before heading abroad. Handout

MANILA – Pinoy supergroup SB19 is headed to different parts of the world as they set to embark on an international tour after the release of its latest single, “WYAT (Where You At)."

The five-member group could not help but be excited to go overseas for their world tour which includes shows in several states in the US – the first time they will be stepping on American soil.

“We’re very excited to see our beloved A’Tin, not only the local A’Tins but also the international A’Tins,” Stell said during a media conference Tuesday.

“Kami naman po babawi sa kanila this time. Imbis na bumalik sila dito sa Pilipinas, kami naman 'yung pupunta kung nasan man sila.”

But the upcoming tour in the Philippines, Dubai, US, and Singapore required undergoing rigorous rehearsals which, according to the group, have been “intense.”

Ken admitted that they sometimes feel like collapsing after their practices before hitting the road from September to November.

“Nakakahimatay. Umaabot sa time na we almost feel like collapsing during training. For the first time, sinamahan kami ng vocal coach namin and bagong dance trainer namin para makapag-focus kami sa paggawa ng kanta,” he continued.

]“Malaki rin siyang tulong sa physical sa 'min. Mas naging confident kami sa pagkanta kasi hindi naman kami ganoon ka-perfect kumanta,” Ken added.

Josh echoed Ken’s statement, adding that despite the challenges of training, they are motivated to perform in front of Filipinos abroad and other international audiences.

“We’ve gone through hard training especially for the tour kasi it’s not just in the Philippines. It will actually be held all over the world and siyempre sabi nga nila, ‘If you make it to New York, you can make it all over the world,’” he explained.

SB19 is aware that not everyone gets the chance to do a world tour and this is why they do not mind the hard preparation.

They are also taking some comfort with the fact that they can finally go on tour after being restrained by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re very confident na we will take this to the next level. Sana sa susunod na panahon wala na tayo maging problema,” Josh said.

The world tour highlights the new single “WYAT” which is a disco pop track that talks about reconnecting from the past. It also serves as a reminder that nothing beats physical connection amid the shift to online.

“Nakasanayan natin na online na lang nangyayari lahat. We’re trying to get it back. We are trying to make the reconnection happen. We hope this song reminds us that nothing beats the physical connection talaga. We want it to underscore with ‘WYAT,’” the group said.

First stop for the P-pop group will be Manila on September 17 which is already sold out, as of writing. They will also be visiting Cebu (October 1), Clark (October 8), and Davao (October 15).

SB19 will then fly to Dubai for a show on October 29 before heading to New York for their concert on November 5.

The group will also perform in Los Angeles on November 12 and Singapore on November 27.

“WYAT” will be the fourth live concert performance of SB19 this year, following their appearance at the P-POP CON in April, and two brand-led events.

