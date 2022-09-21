Michelle Madrigal shares clips of her sweet moments with her boyfriend. Instagram: @mitch_madrigal

Former actress Michelle Madrigal has opened up about her new relationship, saying her current partner “feels like home.”

On Instagram on Wednesday, Madrigal shared a reel compiling clips of her sweet moments with her boyfriend.

“God answers prayers according to His perfect will, in His perfect timing,” she wrote.

“This was definitely not in my plan. I wanted to be single for as long as I could… But boy I’m so glad it happened. It’s so freeing to feel like a lady again. Not having to be in a fight or flight mode all the time. It feels like home,” Madrigal said.

Madrigal first went public with her new relationship in August, a year after she and her ex-husband, Troy Woolfolk, announced parting ways and having started the process of divorce.

In April this year, Madrigal said their marriage was “at the end of divorce,” and that she was welcoming the “new chapter” of her life.

Madrigal and Woolfolk got married in April 2019, and have one daughter together, 4-year-old Anika.

In an indication of friendly ties among Madrigal, her current partner, and Woolfolk, the three posed with each other and their respective children for a photo in August.

“Co-parenting at its finest,” Woolfolk said at the time.

