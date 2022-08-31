Michelle Madrigal and her former husband Troy Woolfolk are mastering their co-parenting setup -- and this includes supporting each other’s personal life.

Netizens were impressed when Woolfolk released a photo with Madrigal, their daughter Anika, and his former wife's current boyfriend on Instagram.

“Co-parenting at its finest,” his caption stated.

The post came just a week after Madrigal shared to the public for the first time her new romance.

Madrigal, who is based in the US, dropped a photo of her in a sweet moment with a man at the beach, writing only, “Him,” with a smiley.

The photo was taken in Canyon Lake, Texas, according to Madrigal’s tagged location. She did not indicate the identity of the man.

Woolfolk appeared to be supportive of his ex-wife’s new love interest, leaving a comment on the actress’ Instagram post.

“Cute couple,” he commented in the said post.

Madrigal’s move to introduce her new flame came a year after she and her ex-husband announced parting ways and having started the process of divorce.

In April this year, Madrigal said their marriage was “at the end of divorce,” and that she was welcoming the “new chapter” of her life.

Madrigal and Woolfolk got married in April 2019, and have a daughter, 4-year-old Anika.

Related video: