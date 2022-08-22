A year after announcing her separation from her former husband, actress Michelle Madrigal has gone public with her new romance.

On Instagram, Madrigal, who is based in the US, shared a photo of her in a sweet moment with a man at the beach, writing only, “Him,” with a smiley.

The photo was taken in Canyon Lake, Texas, according to Madrigal’s tagged location. She did not indicate the identity of the man.

In comments of Madrigal’s post, several of her followers left heart emojis, saying she looks and deserves to be happy.

Madrigal’s move to introduce her new flame came a year after she and her ex-husband, Troy Woolfolk, announced parting ways and having started the process of divorce.

In April this year, Madrigal said their marriage was “at the end of divorce,” and that she was welcoming the “new chapter” of her life.

Madrigal and Woolfolk got married in April 2019, and have one daughter together, 4-year-old Anika.

