'Fake news': Julia Barretto denies pregnancy rumor

MANILA -- (UPDATED) Julia Barretto denied on Monday the rumor that she is supposedly pregnant with Gerald Anderson’s baby.

On Instagram, Barretto shared her own photo showing off her toned abs. “FAKE NEWS,” she wrote in the caption.

ABS-CBN’s talent management arm Star Magic also denied the rumor earlier.

Reached for a comment about the rumor by ABS-CBN News, a representative of Star Magic said: “Definitely it’s not true.”

The speculation began after veteran newscaster Jay Sonza posted on his Facebook page a photo collage of the two Kapamilya talents.

Part of his post read: “Congratulations sa aking kapitbahay sa Congressional Village, Bahay Toro, Quezon City.”

“Napatunayan nina Visoy (visayan tisoy) Gerald Anderson at anak nina Dennis Padilla at Marjorie na si Julia Barreto na kapuwa hindi sila baog. After months of love lockdown and ESQ (exact sex quadrant) - may nabuo sa sinapupunan ni Julia,” Sonza added.

To end his Facebook post, Sonza said: “Nahinayak ang batang Dadiangas. nasiyot man jud oi. kapugngan pay tren, dili ang gugmang gauros uros tawon. Happy Monday po. Makikibalita ako kung kailan ang kasal sa aking neighbor.”

In mid-2019, Barretto made headlines after she and Joshua Garcia decided to call it quits.

Later that year, Barretto was rumored to be the third party in Anderson’s relationship with Bea Alonzo, a matter which the actor has already denied.

Speaking with G3 San Diego for “#LiveWithG3” last September 7, Barretto admitted feeling a bit embarrassed every time people ask her during interviews how she was able to navigate the very challenging and controversial period of her life last year.

Barretto noted that so many people have problems that are so much worse than what she had.

“When I’m asked, ‘How did you handle?’ It’s like there are more people we should be asking that question because of the way they just survive things, especially now just watching what other people are going through,” she said.

“We are losing people, people are getting sick, people are losing their jobs. Some people have nothing to eat on the table. That’s much worse than what I went through last year,” she added.

Meanwhile, Anderson bared in a virtual press conference on September 8 what he considers to be the greatest challenge of his heart to date.

“Siguro hanapin lang 'yung contentment at peace sa negosyo namin, sa industriya namin. Maraming nakikialam eh. Maraming may say, maraming may opinion, maraming may judgment,” he said.

At the end of the day, Anderson said everyone should just be happy living their own lives.

“Buhay ko ito, buhay mo iyan. Kung anong nagpapasaya sa 'yo -- alam mo naman na hindi mo naman talaga sadya manakit ng tao, tapakan. Just live your life and be happy,” he said.