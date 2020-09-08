How Gerald Anderson was able to survive his first 'pandemic' in 2019

MANILA – Gerald Anderson bared what he considers to be the greatest challenge of his heart.

“Siguro hanapin lang 'yung contentment at peace sa negosyo namin, sa industriya namin. Maraming nakikialam eh. Maraming may say, maraming may opinion, maraming may judgment,” he said during the finale virtual conference for “A Soldier’s Heart” on Tuesday.

At the end of the day, Anderson said everyone should just be happy living their own lives.

“Buhay ko ito, buhay mo iyan. Kung anong nagpapasaya sa 'yo -- alam mo naman na hindi mo naman talaga sadya manakit ng tao, tapakan. Just live your life and be happy,” he said.

The actor said this is also one of the greatest lessons he’s learned from his character in the series.

“Dadating ang mga challenges mo. Dadating ang mga pagsubok pero life goes on. Mas maraming tao diyan ang [may] mas malaking problema kaysa sa puso ko, lalo sa sitwasyon ngayon. Nakakahiya naman kung magrereklamo ako dahil binash ako dahil sa love life ko. May mas maraming problema diyan,” he explained.

Meanwhile, Anderson shared that he was able to overcome his tumultuous 2019 because he was surrounded by great people.

“Alam ko na my values and my personality and everything about me has been questioned mula last year. But I think may ginagawa akong tama sa buhay kasi napasama ako sa ganitong proyekto at I’ve been surrounded by great people,” he said.

“Nilagay kami sa napakahirap na situation nung nag-lock in kami. [Kami] 'yung unang show na nilagay sa ganung situation but hindi namin magagawa, hindi ko magagawa ito, hindi ko masu-survive 'yung unang pandemic ko nung 2019 kung hindi rin dahil sa mga tao sa paligid ko at sa mga nakasama ko,” he added.

Anderson had a very controversial breakup with Bea Alonzo late last year, where Julia Barretto was tagged as the third party. He, however, denied this allegation and cleared Barretto’s name.