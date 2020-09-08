Why Julia Barretto gets shy when asked about how she overcame her controversies

MANILA – Julia Barretto admitted feeling a bit embarrassed every time people ask her during interviews how she was able to navigate the very challenging and controversial period of her life last year.

In mid-2019, Barretto made headlines after she and Joshua Garcia decided to call it quits.

Later that year, Barretto was rumored to be the third party in Gerald Anderson’s relationship with Bea Alonzo, a matter which Anderson has already denied.

Speaking with G3 San Diego for “#LiveWithG3” on Monday, Barretto explained she gets shy because so many other people have problems that are so much worse than what she had.

“When I’m asked, ‘How did you handle?’ It’s like there are more people we should be asking that question because of the way they just survive things, especially now just watching what other people are going through,” she said.

“We are losing people, people are getting sick, people are losing their jobs. Some people have nothing to eat on the table. That’s much worse than what I went through last year,” she added.

Barretto also pointed out that she is only 23 years old and she acknowledges that there will be bigger battles for her to face in the future.

“I have yet to have my family, my own children, adulting and when I’m in my 30s and 40s. It’s just a different battle each year. For me, at that time, okay this is the battle I’m facing now but you just gotta get moving until the next one. It’s not the end of the world last year,” she said.

Looking back, Barretto said it’s true what other people say that everything just really passes.

“Nothing really is permanent. One thing I learned is you can’t get stuck, especially being only 23,” she said.