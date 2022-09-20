MANILA – Alden Richards on Monday revealed that he had a hand in making the much-awaited Eraserheads reunion concert happen.

On Instagram, the actor shared the poster of the upcoming show and proudly said that his new business is part of the “momentous event” that will happen on December 22.

“Lift your heads as I present to you, MY newest business venture Myriad Corporation as a part of this momentous event,” he captioned his post.

His followers then immediately flooded his comments section with congratulatory messages, with most of them saying this new feat is really a milestone.

The concert, titled “Eraserheads Huling El Bimbo,” will take place on December 22 at the SMDC Festival Grounds in Paranaque City.

Tickets to the event will go on sale soon.

The last time Eraserheads performed together was in 2016 for a mini-set that included their hit "Maling Akala" as well as "Popmachine" and "Poor Man's Grave."

In 2018, it was rumored that the band was getting back together to perform during the UAAP men's basketball finals. Ely Buendia, however, firmly ruled out any hopes for that to happen at that time.

Several months later, or in June 2019, Buendia again denied that there was any reunion happening.

It was only over the weekend when Eraserheads members teased a reunion may happen after they posted an “E” photo on their respective accounts.