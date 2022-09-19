It's happening! Eraserheads concert set on December 22

MANILA – The much-awaited Eraserheads reunion is finally going to happen.

This was confirmed by band members Ely Buendia, Buddy Zabala, Raymund Marasigan, and Marcus Adoro in their respective social media pages on Monday.

The event titled “Eraserheads Huling El Bimbo” will take place on December 22 at the SMDC Festival Grounds in Paranaque City.

Based on the concert poster, tickets to the event will go on sale soon.

The last time Eraserheads performed together was in 2016 for a mini-set that included their hit "Maling Akala" as well as "Popmachine" and "Poor Man's Grave."

In 2018, it was rumored that the band was getting back together to perform during the UAAP men's basketball finals. Buendia, however, firmly ruled out any hopes for that to happen at that time.

Several months later, or in June 2019, Buendia again denied that there was any reunion happening.

He also defended himself from the apparent blame fans have been pinning on him over why a reunion concert has yet to materialize.

"It’s not like I’m the only one deciding these things. I’m just another cog in the machinery," he said.

"Don't get why when it’s something negative about the band, the blame falls on me, but if it’s something positive, oh, it’s a group effort. Anyway I was just trying to warn the general public. Peace."

Over the weekend, the members of Eraserheads teased a reunion may happen after they posted an “E” photo on their respective accounts.

