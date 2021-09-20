Rez Cortez now free of cancer after surgery

MANILA – Veteran screen actor Rez Cortez is now cancer-free.

This is according to her daughter, actress Cai Cortez, who announced the wonderful news in an Instagram update on Saturday.

“Thank you so much sa lahat ng nagdasal at nagtanong kung kamusta si Daddy. I am so happy to announce that Daddy is cancer-free,” she said in a short clip she posted.

Cai then showed her dad in the video, who only quipped “Praise the Lord.”

In the caption of her post, Cai said she is eternally grateful for everyone who prayed for her father.

Rez underwent surgery last September 1 due to a suspected liver cancer.

He has starred in many actions movies and is known for his many villain roles. He was also one of the sidekicks of the late Fernando Poe Jr. in many of his movies.