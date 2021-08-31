Rez Cortez to undergo surgery for suspected liver cancer

MANILA -- Actress Cai Cortez is asking for prayers as her father, veteran screen actor Rez Cortez, is slated to undergo surgery on Wednesday, September 1.

Posting photos of her father with their family on Tuesday, Cai revealed that her father has suspected liver cancer.

"Please help us pray for daddy's successful surgery. Dad has suspected liver cancer and he will be undergoing surgery tomorrow to remove the mass," Cai wrote on her Instagram page.

"I believe that daddy is strong and his love for his apos will help him recover in no time, but I also know that our prayers and well wishes can help speed things up," she added.

Rez has starred in many actions movies and is known for his many villain roles. He was also one of the sidekicks of the late Fernando Poe Jr. in many of his movies.