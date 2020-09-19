LOOK: Coleen Garcia shows off postpartum body – ‘Fully recovered & up on my feet’

Coleen Garcia shows off postpartum body. Courtesy of Push

First-time mom Coleen Garcia is up on her feet again a week after giving birth to Amari, her first child with husband Billy Crawford.

In an Instagram Story, Garcia shared a photo of her postpartum body.

“Fully-recovered & up on my feet! Feeling a different kind of #strong now,” she wrote.

The former “It’s Showtime” host said her “body has been through a lot in the past few months” and this made her see herself in a whole new light.

“I've never had this much love & respect for it... It's been an incredible journey of self-love & acceptance,” she said.

Days after giving birth, Garcia also revealed about her experience going through the baby blues. She shared online the challenge of going through postpartum recovery and breastfeeding at the same time.

“I knew postpartum recovery was not gonna be easy & I knew breastfeeding was gonna be challenging, but wow, I never anticipated how hard it would be to go through both at the same time. I wish I could be stronger ASAP & move around better. It’s been a tough few days, but also so incredibly rewarding,” Garcia wrote.

She also thanked her husband for always being there.

“I’m at my most vulnerable right now, but you always remind me that what you see, is my strength and not my weakness,” Garcia wrote.

Meanwhile, Crawford also took to Instagram to share his life-changing experience.

"These past few days have been the biggest life-changing experience I’ve ever had in my entire life! Fist of all I can’t thank God enough for blessing me with my AMAZING wife. I will do anything for you my love. I’m so thankful for what you’ve done and sacrificed and continue to recover from. You are my Queen but I will always remember that God comes first and you’re next! Amari is beautiful gift we got from God. I love both of you so so so much," Crawford said.