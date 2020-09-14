Tough but rewarding: Coleen Garia admits having 'baby blues'

MANILA -- Coleen Garcia took to Instagram to reveal about her experience going through the baby blues after giving birth to her first child with husband Billy Crawford.

Garcia and Crawford confirmed the arrival of their child Amari on Thursday, September 10.

In her Instagram Stories, Garcia shared the challenge of going through postpartum recovery and breastfeeding at the same time.

“I knew postpartum recovery was not gonna be easy & I knew breastfeeding was gonna be challenging, but wow, I never anticipated how hard it would be to go through both at the same time. I wish I could be stronger ASAP & move around better. It’s been a tough few days, but also so incredibly rewarding,” Garcia wrote.

She also thanked all those who have been sending their messages and gifts.

“I’m so sorry I haven’t been able to get back to anyone yet, but in a few days, I’ll be stronger and have more time to be back on my phone for sure! For now, just taking all this time to recover and tend to our little blessing,” she said.

Garcia also thanked her husband for always being there.

“I’m at my most vulnerable right now, but you always remind me that what you see, is my strength and not my weakness,” she said.

“I can’t tell you how much I appreciate you, love, I always have, but you’ve been on another level, taking care of both me and Amari the way you do. I am so blessed that it’s you I get to do this with. You both make this all more than worth it. Thank you for the never-ending patience, all the words of encouragement and for being so positive through all of this. Thank you for always speaking life into me. I’d be so lost without you," Garcia added.



Meanwhile, Crawford also took to Instagram to share his life-changing experience.

"These past few days have been the biggest life-changing experience I’ve ever had in my entire life! Fist of all I can’t thank God enough for blessing me with my AMAZING wife. I will do anything for you my love. I’m so thankful for what you’ve done and sacrificed and continue to recover from. You are my Queen but I will always remember that God comes first and you’re next! Amari is beautiful gift we got from God. I love both of you so so so much," Crawford shared.

In his most recent post, Crawford shared a snap of him taking a photo of his baby boy.

In the caption, he wrote in jest: "Too bad he looks nothing like me hahah at least he looks like you, I’m good!"

Amari is Garcia and Crawford’s first child. They have been married for over two years.