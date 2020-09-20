Enzo Pineda is now a COVID-19 survivor

MANILA – Enzo Pineda is now a coronavirus survivor.

The actor said this through an Instagram post on Sunday afternoon.

In the caption, Pineda thanked his family and friends who kept him and his dad, 1-Pacman party-list Rep. Enrico Pineda, in good spirits during this ordeal.

Pineda also went on to thank those who took care of them while they were confined at the hospital.

“Thank you to all the hardworking doctors, nurses and crew of Cardinal Santos Medical Center who took good care of me and my Dad. Mga bayani kayo and salamat sa lahat ng sakripisyo na ginagawa niyo para sa ating bayan,” he said.

At the end of his post, Pineda thanked God for giving him the strength to overcome this illness.

“Definitely this pandemic made me closer to Him. I promised God that I will come out stronger mentally, physically and spiritually after this experience. God is good,” he said.

It was last September 5 when 1-Pacman party-list Rep. Pineda announced that he tested positive for COVID-19.

Rep. Pineda is one of the two representatives of 1-Pacman party-list or One Patriotic Coalition of Marginalized Nationals, which advocates "for the marginalized and displaced sector in the country."

As of 4 p.m. Sunday, the Philippines confirmed 3,311 new cases of COVID-19 bringing the country’s total to 286,743.

The Department of Health also reported 20,021 new recoveries as the DOH implemented its weekly “mass recovery” pushing the total number of Filipinos who recovered from the disease to 229,865.

This meant that the country has a total of 51,894 active cases.

The Philippines has the highest number of total cases in Southeast Asia despite implementing the longest and strictest lockdown in the region.

The government has said that it aims to flatten the COVID-19 curve by end of September, or seven months after the first infection was reported in the Philippines.