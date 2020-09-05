1-Pacman Rep. Pineda says positive for COVID-19

MANILA - 1-Pacman party-list Rep. Enrico Pineda said Saturday he tested positive for COVID-19.

"My dear colleagues and friends, I would like to inform everyone that I tested positive for COVID-19 today," he said in a statement.

Pineda, chairperson of the House committee on labor and employment, urged those whom he had come in contact with to take necessary precautions.

He is 1 of the 2 representatives of 1-Pacman party-list or One Patriotic Coalition of Marginalized Nationals, which advocates "for the marginalized and displaced sector in the country."

The lawmaker, who is among those who voted against granting ABS-CBN a new franchise in July, is the father of Kapamilya star Enzo Pineda. - With a report from Zandro Ochona, ABS-CBN News