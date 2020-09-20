Philippines' COVID-19 tally hits 286,743 as death toll nears 5,000

MANILA - (UPDATE) The Philippines confirmed 3,311 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday bringing the country’s total to 286,743.

The Department of Health also reported 20,021 new recoveries as the DOH implemented its weekly “mass recovery” pushing the total number of Filipinos who recovered from the disease to 229,865.

This meant that the country has a total of 51,894 active cases as of 4 p.m. Sunday.

Fifty five more deaths were reported from the illness, bringing COVID-19’s death toll in the Philippines to 4,984.

The DOH said 86.6 percent of the cases were mild, 8.7 percent were asymptomatic, 1.4 percent were severe while 3.3 percent were critical.

The National Capital Region had the most number of new cases at 1,435. It was followed by the provinces of Negros Occidental with 261 new cases, Laguna with 231, RIal with 204 and Cavite with 174.

The Philippines has the highest number of total cases in Southeast Asia despite implementing the longest and strictest lockdown in the region.

The government has said that it aims to flatten the COVID-19 curve by end of September, or 7 months after the first infection was reported in the Philippines.

The country’s first confirmed COVID-19 case was a 38-year-old Chinese woman from Wuhan, China.

Worldwide, the novel coronavirus has infected 30.7 million individuals since it first emerged in Wuhan, China in 2019, according to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center. It has also killed more than 957,000 despite strict lockdowns implemented to contain it.

The United States is the most severely affected country in the world with over 6.7 million infections and over 199,000 deaths. The US is followed by India and Brazil, in terms of number of infections. Brazil however has reported more fatalities than India.