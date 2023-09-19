MANILA -- Pinoy supergroup SB19 is set to perform in Indonesia along with other K-pop idols and artists from 11 countries for the ASEAN-Korea Music Festival Round.

The event will happen on October 21 to 22 at the Beach City International, Stadium, Ancol, Jakarta.

SB19 shared the news through a post in their social media accounts.

"Beyond stoked to wave our flag high at the ASEAN • Korea Music Festival 2023 ROUND in INDONESIA! Get ready for an electrifying night of music, as we proudly represent the Philippines!" SB19 wrote in a Facebook post.

Composed of Ken, Justin, Josh, Pablo, and Stell, SB19 had just conclude its 'Pagtatag' world tour last month.

The group recently made headlines after they performed their single "Gento" on the Los Angeles show “KTLA 5 Morning News” and on FOX5's morning program "Good Day New York"

