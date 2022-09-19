Rita Daniela expecting a baby boy

MANILA -- Actress Rita Daniela is expecting a baby boy, she announced on social media post as she uploaded snaps of her holding a sonogram of her first baby.

In the caption of her Instagram post, Daniela also revealed the name of her baby boy.

"My boy, you are an answered prayer. My JUAN 'Uno' Rafael," Daniela wrote,

Daniela first revealed her pregnancy in June.

“I can’t wait to meet you, anak. Ngayon pa lang, mahal na mahal na kita,” she wrote at the time.

Daniela made no mention in her post about her baby’s father, although she reportedly has a longtime non-showbiz boyfriend.