Rita Daniela is pregnant with first child

MANILA – Rita Daniela is pregnant with her first child.

The singer and actress revealed the wonderful news to her followers in an Instagram post on Sunday.

In a series of photos, Daniela showed off her growing baby bump and the sonogram of her first baby.

“My child, you came just in time. You are God’s greatest gift to me. You give me hope to make more dreams COME true. I shall do anything and everything that’s best for you. Always,” she wrote in the caption.

Daniela said she will always make sure that her child will have “a heart for people and joy in the Lord.”

To end her post, Daniela expressed excitement to the day she will finally meet her baby.

“I can’t wait to meet you, anak. Ngayon pa lang, mahal na mahal na kita.”

Daniela made no mention in her post about her baby’s father, although she reportedly has a longtime non-showbiz boyfriend.