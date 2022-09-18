Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA – Sam Concepcion and Yuridope took on the “ASAP Natin To” stage on Sunday to perform the former’s newest single “Ikaw Ang.”

"Ikaw Ang" was written by Pippen Tan, Melvin Francisco D. Santos, Christopher James Moore Lopez, and Yeng Constantino, and produced by Moophs.

Prior to “Ikaw Ang,” Concepcion and Moophs recently collaborated for the single “Nonstop,” also released under Tarsier Records.

In a previous statement, Moophs said the song draws inspiration directly from Constantino's hit song ‘Ikaw."

“Not only in the music, which you can hear in the chords and especially the piano riff, but in the lyrics themselves. It’s intended as the reply to Yeng’s 2014 message of love to her significant other — that’s the brief I gave Pippen and Yuri when they were writing it,” he said.

“Pippen and Yuri’s joint effort to convey this message comes across powerfully. The cherry on top is Yeng’s feature at the song’s climactic ending, wherein she duets her original hook in a medley with Sam’s new one," Moophs explained.