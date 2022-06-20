Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA -- Tarsier Records has released the official music video for "Ikaw Ang," the newest single of Sam Concepcion, Yuridope and Moophs featuring Yeng Constantino on its YouTube channel on Sunday.

The almost four-minute video is directed by Edrex Clyde Sanchez and features former "Pinoy Big Brother: Kumunity Season 10" housemate Shanaia Gomez.

"Ikaw Ang" was written by Pippen Tan, Melvin Francisco D. Santos, Christopher James Moore Lopez, and Constantino and produced by Moophs.

In a previous statement, Moophs said the song draws inspiration directly from Constantino's hit song ‘Ikaw."

“Not only in the music, which you can hear in the chords and especially the piano riff, but in the lyrics themselves. It’s intended as the reply to Yeng’s 2014 message of love to her significant other — that’s the brief I gave Pippen and Yuri when they were writing it. Pippen and Yuri’s joint effort to convey this message comes across powerfully. The cherry on top is Yeng’s feature at the song’s climactic ending, wherein she duets her original hook in a medley with Sam’s new one," Moophs explained.

Prior to “Ikaw Ang,” Concepcion and Moophs most recently collaborated for the single “Nonstop,” also released under Tarsier.



