'Thankful at 12': Chunsa Jung pens letter to God to mark birthday

MANILA -- Kapamilya child star Chunsa Jung is celebrating her birthday on Friday, September 18. She turned 12.

On Instagram, the young actress posted her photo as she thanked God for all his blessings as she turned a year older.

"Lord, I am a year older on this beautiful day and it’s all possible because of your incredible love and mercies. Today, I go down on my knees to thank you from the depths of my soul for blessing me so lavishly with your choicest blessings," Jung wrote in the caption of her post.

"12 years of existence is definitely a big blessing. I’ve been through a lot of difficulties in my life, specially this 2020 because of what we’ve going thru but God never failed to amazed me. He always makes a miracles, He always give me strength and guidance, lastly He always gave me unexpected blessings. I thank God for my parents, relatives, BFFs, friends and my family who kept supporting me always. I promise to always do my best every single day of my life and study well to rich my dream according to God’s will," she added.

The Star Magic artist also shared her wish for the COVID-19 pandemic to finally end.

"All I wish and pray is the world and our country will be free from this virus and pandemic. I pray for everyone’s safety and health. I love all the people who love me, support me and never leave me until now. Once again, Thank you Lord for giving me another year and blessings," Jung wrote. She also used the hashtag #ThankfulAt12.

Just last month, the talented young girl made headlines when nternational pop superstar Janet Jackson reposted the performance of Jung impersonating her on "Your Face Sounds Familiar" back in July 2018.

In her social media accounts, Jackson praised Jung's cover of 1980s hit "Miss You Much." She even tagged the child star and the show's host Billy Crawford.

For her part, Jung thanked Jackson for appreciating her performance.

"Still can't believe that Ms. Janet Jackson recognized me and she even tagged me on her post. I'm still speechless. Thank you so much Ms. Janet Jackson for making dreams come true and for the inspiration. My heart is so happy. Love you a lot. Keep inspiring people specially the young generation like me," she wrote.

In the comment section of Jung's post, Jackson posted a hugging face emoji.