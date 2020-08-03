Janet Jackson approves Chunsa's 'Your Face Sounds Familiar' performance

MANILA -- Better late than never.

International pop superstar Janet Jackson on Sunday, August 2, reposted the performance of Kapamilya child star Chunsa Jung impersonating her on "Your Face Sounds Familiar" back in July 2018.

In her social media accounts, Jackson praised Chunsa's cover of 1980s hit "Miss You Much." She even tagged the child star and the show's host Billy Crawford.

For her part, Chunsa thanked Jackson for her gesture.

"Still can't believe that Ms. Janet Jackson recognized me and she even tagged me on her post. I'm still speechless. Thank you so much Ms. @janetjackson for making dreams come true and for the inspiration. My heart is so happy. Love you a lot. Keep inspiring people specially the young generation like me," Chunsa wrote.

In the comment section of Chunsa's post, Jackson posted a hugging face emoji.

Here's Chunsa's performance of the Janet Jackson hit.